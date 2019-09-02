Katherine Schwarzenegger has shut down a troll who claimed she doesn't ''do stuff for society''.

The 29-year-old author - who is married to Chris Pratt - took to Instagram over the weekend to share a selection of selfies, and whilst many of her followers complimented the beauty on the pictures, one comment hit out at the star, claiming she does nothing but ''post extremely polished selfies''.

The user wrote: ''Remember when Kennedys used to like, do stuff for society? This one just posts extremely polished selfies that try too hard and look like they take hours to put together and talks about makeup.''

Katherine - whose mother Maria Shriver is the niece of late former president John F. Kennedy - was quick to shut the person down, as she listed her upcoming plans, which included giving an interview to benefit shelter animals.

She responded: ''Took the above picture after submitting my final draft of my fourth book (coming soon) and on my way to doing an interview on behalf of shelter animals (my cause of choice) god bless.''

The author is an ambassador for Best Friends Animal Society and the ASPCA, and also runs a podcast titled 'The Dog That Changed Me'.

And although one troll might not be too pleased with Katherine, her husband and Hollywood star Chris Pratt couldn't be happier.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor - who has seven-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris - said recently: ''Aww man, I'm lucky. God is good. I feel really good, really blessed. Everything is great.

''It feels really nice. We just feel very blessed and very, very happy. I think having the stress of the ceremony behind you is kinda nice, you know? But, yeah, we're in the honeymoon phase. It feels really good and we just feel really happy.''