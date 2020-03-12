Katherine Schwarzenegger says the secret to her happy marriage with Chris Pratt is that they share ''similar values''.

The 30-year-old star tied the knot with the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor in June 2019 and admits their love is the ''greatest gift'' she has ever given herself.

She told The View: ''It's so nice, I love it so much. It's the best. Being married to somebody that has similar values with that you just have the most amazing love is the greatest gift you can give yourself. My mom always said that to me, 'values, values, values', they are so important in a relationship.''

To celebrate her recent birthday, Chris praised Katherine has ''changed his whole world for the better'' and thanked him for being ''incredible wife and step mom''.

He wrote: ''Happy Birthday Katherine! So happy to have you in my life. I don't know what I'd do without you. Probably get locked out on the balcony somehow and have to live there or be wandering around some city with an uncharged phone and only one shoe, late for work like some kind of anxiety fever dream. I honestly don't even want to think about it. You've changed my whole world for the better. I'm so grateful to have found you. You're an incredible wife and step mom. And I'm so excited to celebrate you! (sic)''

Katherine and Chris are each other's ''cheerleaders''.

She gushed: ''When you have a partner who can love and support you throughout everything, that's the greatest gift ever. I've always felt incredibly supported by my siblings and my parents, but to have that in a partner and in my husband is another amazing gift to have. We try to be each other's greatest cheerleaders.''