Katherine Schwarzenegger fell in love with Chris Pratt because he's a ''hands-on and loving'' father to his son.
Katherine Schwarzenegger fell in love with Chris Pratt because he's a great dad.
The 29-year-old author paid a sweet tribute to her new husband on Father's Day on Sunday (16.06.19) by sharing a photo of him and his six-year-old son Jack - who he has with ex-wife Anna Faris - chopping wood in a forest and praised his parenting skills.
She captioned her Instagram post: ''Happy Father's Day to my wonderful husband. Watching you be such a hands on and loving father was one of the many reasons I fell in love with you, and continue to each day. I love you.(sic)''
Katherine also shared a tribute to her own famous dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, by posting a throwback photo featuring herself sitting next to her father as he fed her younger sister Christina from a bottle.
Referring to her beloved family dog, she wrote: ''Happy Father's Day daddy! I love you so much (even when you feed Maverick from the table)! (sic)''
Meanwhile, 39-year-old Chris admitted he still misses his own dad, Daniel Pratt - who died from multiple sclerosis in 2014 - ''every day'' in his on Father's Day message.
He wrote: ''Happy Father's Day to the strongest and funniest man I ever met.
''They don't make em like you anymore. Which in some ways is probably a good thing. Haha!!! Love you and miss you every day Pop.''
It was recently claimed Katherine and Chris are keen to start a family very soon.
A source said: ''Katherine and Chris are so happy to be married and are planning to go on a honeymoon very soon. The couple is planning to have kids, and doing so is important to them. Chris loves children and Katherine comes from a big family and wants the same.''
