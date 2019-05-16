Katherine Schwarzenegger ''looks up'' to Anna Faris, who was married to her now-fiancé Chris Pratt.
The 29-year-old author has praised the 'Mom' actress - who was married to Katherine's fiancé Chris Pratt - and has admitted learning from her is ''another huge gift''.
She told Us Weekly: ''Anna has an incredibly successful podcast. I really admire all the work that she's done, and she's definitely an expert at it. Learning from her is another huge gift. I have such great people in my life that I'm able to learn from in all different areas of life and she's definitely somebody that I look up to in the podcast world.''
Katherine and Anna have become good friends, with the 42-year-old actress even offering to officiate the wedding.
She said: ''Chris texted me this morning and he was like, you know, 'I proposed to Katherine last night,' I was like 'Ah! That's amazing.' And I texted him back, 'Just want to remind you, I'm an ordained minister.'''
Chris even gave his ex Anna a ''heads up'' before he proposed to Katherine and reached out to his former spouse.
She revealed: ''So, he was so sweet, as he always is. He called me, like, 'So, I'm going to ask Katherine to marry me. I just wanted to give you a heads-up.' ... I was like, 'That's awesome!' and I told him that I was an ordained minister ... Under all of these uncoupling circumstances, I think that we are so good and respectful towards each other, and I think there is so much kindness and love, and I know we want to get to that ultimate goal, and I know it sounds lame and optimistic, but that's what I want.''
