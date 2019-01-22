Katherine Schwarzenegger is ''super happy'' about her engagement to Chris Pratt.

The 'Jurassic World' actor proposed to the 29-year-old author earlier this month after six months of dating and though she doesn't want her family to spill the details of her relationship, her mother Maria Shriver - who has Katherine, Christina, 27, Patrick, 25, and Christopher, 21, with former husband Arnold Schwarzenegger - admitted her oldest child couldn't be happier.

Speaking on 'Today', Maria said: ''She's super happy and gave me super strict instructions not to talk about it ... It's not my moment.

''She wants to have her moment.''

Maria previously publicly congratulated the couple on their engagement via a comment on Instagram.

She wrote: ''Congratulations to two loving, kind, caring, thoughtful, spiritual people. We are so happy for you. You are blessed, as is everyone who knows you. Yes, let's go.''

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old star's ex-wife, Anna Faris, has also sent her blessings to the couple - and even offered to officiate their wedding.

She said: ''Chris texted me this morning and he was like, 'I proposed to Katherine last night.' And I was like, 'Ahh, that's amazing.' I texted him back like, 'I just wanted to remind you I'm an ordained minister.' ''

And the 'Mom' actress - who has son Jack, six, with Chris - is ''so happy'' the couple were able to ''find'' one another because she thinks they're so well suited.

She added: ''I'm so happy for them. I knew that it was gonna happen and I love her and I love him and I'm just so happy that they found each other.''

It was recently claimed the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' after ''instantly'' felt close to his fiancee's family and it helped their relationship grow quickly.

A source said: ''For someone on the outside, it might seem their engagement came too quickly. But for everyone close to them, it feels like they have been dating much longer than they actually have.

''They never had a typical relationship. It very much helped that Chris already knew Maria. They didn't have to take things slowly because they were getting to know each other's families. Katherine's family instantly treated Chris like a family member.''