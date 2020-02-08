Katherine Schwarzenegger is ''having a great time'' with her husband Chris Pratt.

The 30-year-old author tied the knot with Chris in June 2019, just five months after getting engaged in January of that year following six months of dating, and her brother Patrick Schwarzenegger has said his sibling is the ''happiest'' she's ever been with the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor.

Asked if Katherine is happy with Chris, Patrick said: ''Oh yeah. She's in love, yeah! She's having a great time!''

The 26-year-old actor - who is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver - has also given his seal of approval to the marriage, as it means he's been able to see Chris' movies early as a benefit of being part of his family.

Patrick added: ''I got to see 'Onward' this weekend, his new movie coming out, so that's a perk. I get to see his movies early. It's a really cute movie. I cried. It was me and a bunch of little kids and him and it's really sad. It's a good movie but it's sad.''

The 'Midnight Sun' star even teased the possibility of Katherine and Chris, 40, having kids in the future, as he said he would ''love'' to be an uncle after getting in some practice with Chris' seven-year-old son Jack, whom he has with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, he said: ''It would be cool to be an uncle. I kind of am an uncle I guess. Chris has Jack Jack, little Jacko. So yeah. I'm a fake uncle I guess.''

Meanwhile, Katherine recently gushed over the 'Jurassic World' star, as she said she was thankful for the hunk after they spent their first Thanksgiving together in November last year.

In an Instagram post, she wrote: ''Today, I am grateful for this bike ride with my wonderful husband and seeing the colors of the fall leaves. While we were riding our bikes, he said let's give out real honest compliments to people we pass and see what happens. We did, and not only did random compliments surprise people on the bike path, they also made us feel good. This also reminded me how thankful I am to be married to someone who thinks of kind ways to make the world a better place. Happy Saturday. (sic)''