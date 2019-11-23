Katherine Schwarzenegger feels so ''thankful'' to be married to Chris Pratt.

The 29-year-old author praised her spouse as they enjoyed an afternoon bike ride in Atlanta, Georgia, over the weekend, where she celebrated his ability to ''think of kind ways to make the world a better place''.

She wrote: ''Coming up on Thanksgiving week and feeling so thankful and excited to be with my family and loved ones. I know this week comes with a lot of mixed feelings for people about returning home, traveling and missing loved ones. Everyone needs a little extra love as they navigate their way through this time. This holiday is my second favourite holiday (Christmas has my # 1 spot) and I love the message around this holiday of being thankful, but also gathering together with your friends, family and those who don't have a place to go. My mom has always done a great job opening her home and dinner table to everyone. So maybe this week start thinking each day for something or someone you're thankful for, and tell them. Today, I am grateful for this bike ride with my wonderful husband and seeing the colours of the fall leaves. While we were riding our bikes, he said let's give out real honest compliments to people we pass and see what happens. We did, and not only did random compliments surprise people on the bike path, they also made us feel good. This also reminded me how thankful I am to be married to someone who thinks of kind ways to make the world a better place. Happy Saturday (sic)''

Meanwhile, Katherine previously gushed over her ''darling angel face'' husband Chris on his birthday and admitted she is ''blessed'' to get to share a ''magical life'' with him.

Alongside a collage of the pair, Katherine wrote on Instagram ''Happy birthday to my darling angel face! So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you. You make life joy filled! I love you so much! Happy happy! (sic)''