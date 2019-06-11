Katherine Schwarzenegger is ''emotional and overwhelmed'' after tying the knot with Chris Pratt.

The 29-year-old daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger married the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star in an intimate wedding ceremony on Saturday (08.06.19), and sources have now said she ''can't believe how much her life has changed'' since she met the star.

A source said: ''She's still feeling emotional and overwhelmed by the weekend, in a good way. She loves saying 'husband'. She can't believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris.''

And the insider says Chris, 39, is just as ecstatic about the marriage.

They added to People magazine: ''He was very clear with his intentions from the start and she has never felt so loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other.''

The couple previously took to social media to share snaps of their wedding day, with Chris describing the nuptials as ''moving and emotional''.

He wrote: ''Yesterday was the best day of our lives!

We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear

and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed. (sic)''

The ceremony was attended by Katherine's parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, as well as Chris' six-year-old son Jack, whom he has with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Guests were treated to cocktails on the lawn, and they were also entertained by a live band.

A source shared: ''They are using only local food. It's a lot of fresh vegetables. They didn't want the menu to be too heavy, or rich. It's more of a light summer menu.

''For dessert, there are lighter options as well like raspberries, blueberries and red currant.''