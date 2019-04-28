Katherine Schwarzenegger ''gave a tearful speech'' during her bridal shower.

The 29-year-old author - who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver - is currently planning for her wedding to actor Chris Pratt, and Katherine was reportedly overcome with emotion as she spoke at Maria's Los Angeles home on Saturday (27.04.19).

A source told E! News: ''Katherine thanked everyone for coming and gave a tearful speech.

''Everyone commented that it was the most beautiful shower they had ever been to. Even Chris said it was incredible and only something you would see in the movies.

''No expense was spared.''

Chris, 39 - who was previously married to actress Anna Faris - ''had everyone laughing'' during his own speech at the bash.

An insider shared: ''He told Katherine he loves the way she laughs and he loves the way she cries.''

More than 100 guests attended the stylish bridal shower, including iconic TV star Oprah Winfrey.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Katherine is relishing the experience of organising her own wedding day.

A source said: ''She's very much in wedding planning mode.

''She's excited and really enjoying the process. Her mom is very involved and helping her figure out all the details. They are doing it together but Maria is overseeing a lot of it.

''They have been back and forth on potential dates and making sure that everyone that they want to have come can come.

''They both have big families and a lot of people they want to include. They know they want it to be before the end of the year. Chris wants Katherine to have whatever she wants and is letting her take the reins on planning. He wants to make sure it's the best day of her life.''