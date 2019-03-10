Katherine Schwarzenegger feels ''at home'' on Chris Pratt's farm.

The 29-year-old author loves spending time with her fiance at his estate on one of Washington State's San Juan islands, where he raises sheep, pigs and a cow because she's so ''comfortable'' around animals.

She told E! News: ''We don't live there full time.

''I've kind of grown up with a bunch of different animals, so it feels very comfortable and at home, and just a beautiful part of life.''

Katherine wrote a children's book in 2017 called 'Maverick and Me', which is named after her own rescue dog and she revealed she has learned a lot from her beloved pet.

She said: ''He's made such a huge difference in my life.

''He's taught me so much about unconditional love and patience and of course, the important of animal rescue and dog adoption, which I didn't really know much about before him.

''He's just taught me so much about life in general, and he been such a great joy in my life.''

Last month, Chris - who has six-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris - revealed a new lamb had been born on his farm on Valentine's Day (14.02.19), so he named the creature Cupid in honour of the Roman god of love and desire.

Chris posted a photo of the mother sheep with her new baby in the pen, and wrote: ''The first lamb of the season arrived on Valentine's Day. I think we'll call him Cupid. Good job Mamma! #farmlife #WeBeLambin' #lambingseason2019''

Chris - who started farming lambs in 2017 - loves nature and regularly updates his social media page with photos and videos of his many farm animals.