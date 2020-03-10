Katherine Schwarzenegger says her husband Chris Pratt is ''the greatest gift ever''.

The 30-year-old author - who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver - tied the knot with Chris in June last year, and has said she couldn't be happier in her marriage because the actor always ''loves and supports'' her in everything she does.

She gushed: ''When you have a partner who can love and support you throughout everything, that's the greatest gift ever. I've always felt incredibly supported by my siblings and my parents, but to have that in a partner and in my husband is another amazing gift to have.''

And Katherine is equally as supportive of the 'Jurassic World' star, as she says they are both ''each other's greatest cheerleaders''.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she added: ''We try to be each other's greatest cheerleaders. It's very important to the both of us.''

Meanwhile, the brunette beauty recently said she relied on Chris' help when it came to finalising her new book 'The Gift of Forgiveness', as she got the 40-year-old actor to read the finished product.

She said: ''My mom was heavily involved. She'll always find something to correct or edit, and I loved having her thoughts on all of that. I don't like to send people parts of the book as I'm writing. I like it to be a final product and make sure it's perfect, so the only people who read the book [before it was done] were my husband and mom. They were both really impressed by it and also just really excited for me because they know how passionate I am about this book and this topic.''

And the pair are used to gushing over one another, as Chris said he believes Katherine will make ''great mom'' when the time comes for them to have kids of their own.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star - who already has seven-year-old Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris - said: ''She has changed my life for the better in so many ways. My heart, my soul, my son I feel are all so safe with her. She's a great step mum.

''She's, God willing, going to be a great mom one day. She's got great parents, great siblings, she fills in all my many deficits.''