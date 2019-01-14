Katherine Schwarzenegger says she ''wouldn't want to live this life'' with anyone other than Chris Pratt.

The 29-year-old author - who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver - got engaged to 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Chris over the weekend, and has now taken to social media to gush over her new fiancé.

After Chris shared a picture on Instagram on Sunday (13.01.19) of the pair hugging and showing off Katherine's ring, the writer shared the same picture on Monday (14.01.19), with the caption: ''My sweet love. Wouldn't want to live this life with anyone but you.''

Chris, 39, had originally written alongside the snap: Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!''

The happy couple have been dating since June, and comes as Chris' first romance since his ex-wife Anna Faris - with whom he has six-year-old son Jack - whom he was married to for eight years before they split in 2017 and finalised their divorce in November.

But despite their split, Anna and Chris have no bad blood between them, as the 'Mom' star - who is now dating Michael Barrett - commented on Chris' post to send her well wishes to the couple.

She wrote: ''I'm so happy for you both!! Congratulations!''

Her comments come after recently said she and the 'Jurassic World' star ''work really hard'' to be supportive of each other in the wake of their split for the sake of their son.

She said: ''Chris and I work really hard 'cause we have Jack, that is sort of the long game idea and making sure Jack is really happy, which makes us really happy. We have sort of the luxury of circumstance.

''You know, we are both in other loving relationships ... but it is ... it's like how do you not in general sink into a place of bitterness?

''I do want to reiterate though, that I f***ing acknowledge, we all do, everyone acknowledges, that there is bitterness and pain with all breakups and that hopefully makes us all human. But the long game is just the worst being the bigger person. It just is. It f***ing sucks until, then what happens though, is that everyone's happy.''