Katherine Ryan didn't speak to her first love for 20 years after he broke her heart.

The 36-year-old comic reconciled with her former childhood flame Bobby Kootstra in her hometown of Sarnia, Ontario, Canada while she was filming 'Who Do You Think You Are?' but she admitted two decades went by without them speaking because she was so devastated by their teenage break up.

Speaking on 'Good Morning Britain', she said: ''I was a handful when I was a teenager. When he split with me, I don't blame him.

''He was like, Katherine, we have to travel, we have to go to university. He was very logical. When you're 16 and in love, you think that's it. I was like, ''what do you mean we're not getting married?''

''We didn't speak for 20 years because of how heartbroken I was. I went out with my sister and bumped into him into a pub and you know he's beautiful.''

After their pair's reunion in January, Bobby moved in with Katherine and her daughter in London.

Speaking previously about reconnecting with Bobby, Katherine joked that she wasn't sure he would know her because she's had plastic surgery since they last knew each other.

She said: ''I went to the pub with my sister and into this pub walks my first love from when I was 15 years old.

''I haven't seen him in 20 years. I'm in an old jumper, he looked like a full blood Hemsworth brother, just hot... I hadn't seen him in 20 years.

''Of course [I recognised him] I'm the one with the whole new face! I really did like him at the time. When we were young, I was deeply in love with him. We were Prom King and Queen.

The TV star's episode of the BBC One show - which sees famous faces delving into their family history - will air at 9pm on August 19.