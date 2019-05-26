Katherine Mcphee is ''genuine friends'' with her future step-daughters.

The 35-year-old singer and actress is engaged to David Foster, and two of his daughters - Erin Foster, 36, and Sara Foster, 38 - have said they can't wait for their dad to marry Katherine because they ''love'' having her as part of the family.

Sara told Us Weekly magazine: ''We love our future stepmom. Our dad's very happy and we're excited.''

To which Erin added: ''We got very lucky that she is so funny and we genuinely are friends with her. [You have to] have a sense of humour to be in this family.''

David, 69, has Erin, Sara, and 32-year-old daughter Jordan with his ex-wife Rebecca Dyer, as well as 45-year-old daughter Amy from his marriage to B.J. Cook, and 49-year-old Allison, whom he placed up for adoption when she was born but reconnected with almost two decades ago.

The musician proposed to Katherine while on vacation in Italy in July 2018, after having been in a relationship with the 'Scorpion' actress for more than a year.

Meanwhile, sources recently reported the couple ''can't wait'' to tie the knot.

They said: ''Kat and David are so elated and cannot wait to get married. At the end of the day, this is a period of love and happiness for them and no one else. They complete each other.''

And musician Pia Toscano - who is set to head on tour with David - has said the pair ''bring out the best in each other''.

She said: ''I love them. They're the most amazing couple. I was with them a lot this weekend. We did [book] a few shows together and I'm just so happy for them.

''They just love and support each other and they're both fun. They're so fun together. They light each other up like that in the best way. They bring out the best in each other. They're both very lucky to have each other.''