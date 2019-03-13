Katherine McNamara's grandmother helped her find ''simple'' products for her nightly skincare routine.

The 23-year-old actress has always struggled to find ''gentle'' cosmetic removers to help take off her make-up at the end of the day because she has such sensitive skin, however, the 'Shadowhunters' star insisted she can't live without the cleansing wipes her grandmother has used for ''years'' because they share ''similar skin''.

She said: ''The first thing that I do whilst I'm getting unready is take these Pond's Wet Cleansing Towelettes [$3.64] and begin to take off my make-up. I love these wipes because they're really gentle and simple and I actually found these wipes because of my grandmother, she's used these for years and she and I have really similar skin.

''So a lot of the things that she can use are generally work well for me and it always reminds me of her because she's always been very much a proponent for good skin care in my life.''

The blonde beauty - whose first major role was in the 2009 Broadway show 'A Little Night Music' with Catherine Zeta-Jones - also confessed that she is ''addicted'' to mascara and uses a Chanel cleanser she was recommended from a make-up artist to make sure she doesn't suffer from panda eyes at the end of the day.

Speaking to US Harper's Bazaar's 'Go To Bed With Me' series, she added: ''So anyone that knows me knows that I'm a little bit addicted to mascara, I absolutely love it, but one of the most important things to remember is to take it off at the end of the night and that is where this next product comes in.

''It has an oil and a cleanser that cuts through even the most waterproof of mascara. I've learnt a lot from the hair and make-up department on Shadowhunters so I always try to pick up some tips. One of my holy grail's that I have been using since theatre is the Anti-Pollution Cleansing Milk [$45.00].''