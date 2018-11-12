Katherine Langford has joined the cast of 'Knives Out'.

The '13 Reasons Why' is among a host of new additions, including Riki Lindhome, Raúl Castillo and Edi Patteron, to Rian Johnson's star-studded murder mystery, joining the likes of Daniel Craig, who will play a detective named Benoit Blanc, who is tasked with solving the case at the heart of the story.

Don Johnson is also involved in the project, which has been described as a classic whodunnit with a modern twist, as are

Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Lakeith Stanfield and Ana De Armas.

Meanwhile, director Rian previously revealed that he and his long-time producing partner Ram Bergman were looking forward to working with Daniel and were grateful the 'James Bond' star had been able to find a ''small window'' in his schedule to shoot the movie.

He said: ''I have been a huge fan and always wanted to work with him and as I worked on the script, trying to get it right, Ram and I were wringing our hands over who could be the detective.

''Then, serendipitously, we heard Daniel might have a small window, and it worked out. He's an actor of extraordinary range, and we are looking forward to the fun of finding that modern detective, and collaborating with Daniel on creating a new 'Poirot'.''

Details of the movie are being kept tightly under wraps, but Media Rights Capital, who own the world rights to the project, recently promised it will be a ''fun and inventive'' story.

Co-presidents of film Brye Adlet and Jonathan Golfman said in a statement: ''We have been massive fans of Rian and Ram [Bergman, co-producer]'s since we saw 'Brick' and have been pursuing them ever since.

'''Knives Out' is such a fun, inventive and entertaining film and we are thrilled to partner with Rian, Ram and Daniel on this exciting, original project.''