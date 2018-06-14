Katherine Jenkins felt ''nervous'' about returning to work after the birth of her son.

The 'Time to Say Goodbye' hitmaker and her husband Andrew Levitas wecomed baby Xander - a brother for two-year-old Aaliyah - into the world in April and though she was excited about taking to the stage at the Classic BRIT Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday (13.06.18), she admitted it was daunting make a comeback at something so high profile.

Speaking on the red carpet at the event, she exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I feel massively nervous for tonight! I mean talk about coming back; I mean not doing it easily.

''But to come back after maternity leave, to sing a big song, a song I really love from 'The Greatest Showman' at the Royal Albert hall, at the Classic BRITs with an audience full of people you love and admire - it's gonna be a little bit nerve-racking to say the least, but I hope I can pull it off.''

Katherine feels very ''lucky'' to be able to juggle her children and her work and is delighted they already love her music, though she won't be pushing them to follow in her footsteps.

She said: ''I love being a mum, it's the best thing in the world.

''Obviously having two is double the trouble, but they're both so adorable and they work with me, I'm lucky.

''I can be at home with them some days I try and bring them to share it with them.

''They already have a love of classical music, they can be whatever they wanna be I'm not gonna pressure them but from what I can see right now they're definitely into it''

Among the winners at the event were Dame Vera Lynn, who was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Andrew Lloyd Webber, who picked up the Special Recognition in Musical Theatre and Education Award, and Katherine was delighted the pair were chosen to be honoured.

She said: ''I really agree with the choices of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Dame Vera, they both inspire me.

''You know, Andrew, when I was learning to sing, before I sang classical music, I was really into his music and then Dame Vera inspired me to go out to Iraq the first time, so I can't think of any more deserving people for these awards.''