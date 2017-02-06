On Friday (03Feb17) news outlets published excerpts of hacked emails allegedly written by the soccer star, in which he railed against the British Honours Committee for not awarding him a Knighthood in the 2014 Honours List, and also allegedly ridiculed the decision to award the Welsh classical singer an Order of the British Empire (OBE).

It’s been reported Beckham wrote to his representative: “Katherine Jenkins OBE for what? Singing at the rugby and going to see the troops plus taking coke (cocaine). F**king joke.”

Now representatives of the Welsh singer have responded with a “fact sheet” detailing why the singer received her honour in 2014.

“Katherine Jenkins received an OBE in the 2014 New Year’s Honours List for services to music and charity in response to Beckham," a representative for the star told Britain's The Mirror.

The statement lists “Katherine’s services to charity prior to being awarded an OBE”, which include her visits to troops in active war zones including Iraq in 2005 and 2006, Afghanistan in 2007 and 2013, Cyprus in 2007 and 2009 and Kosovo in 2009.

The singer's reps also addressed Beckham's claims she took cocaine.

"With regards to the taking of coke which Katherine has courageously publicly admitted with great honesty - this was when she was in her early 20s still a student – over a decade before she was awarded her OBE and started her recording career,” the rep added.

The 41-year-old former England captain branded the Honours Committee "unappreciative ****s" after missing out on a knighthood in 2013 and reportedly dismissed lesser awards, ranting: "Unless it's a knighthood f**k off" in a furious email to his long-time PR man Simon Oliveira.