Katherine Jenkins has ''reinterpreted'' grime star Stormzy's 'Blinded By Your Grace' with a gospel choir.

The Welsh mezzo-soprano has put together her own rendition of both Part 1 and Part II - which featured MNEK - of the two-part record for her new LP 'Guiding Light' featuring the Adoplhus Choir, and has explained that she chose the song for its ''spiritual'' qualities as it ''really fitted'' her album.

On why she picked the tracks by the 'Big For Your Boots' rapper to merge together, she explained: ''The idea of the album was doing something that was reflective and inspirational and spiritual and wanted to be inclusive of everybody and I was looking at songs that fitted into that category.

''They didn't have to be obviously religious but when you hear the lyrics you can interpret them in your own way no matter where you're from and what you believe in.

''When I was looking for songs like that, there were the obvious things, but I was looking for more modern songs.

''When I listen to 'Blinded By Your Grace Part I' and Part II I was thinking, 'how can I interpret this?'

''You listen to the lyrics and you think about them in a spiritual way they are really beautiful, so I joined up part one and part two and we have a gospel choir, we have the Adoplhus Choir who are a really talented group of young singers.

''I wanted to make something really heartfelt of it. And I guess it's a take on what I think is already a great song, because it really fitted the idea of the album.''

As well as covers, Katherine has also written a track dedicated to her four-month-old old son - her second child with husband Andrew Levitas, with whom she already has two-year-old daughter Aaliyah - called 'Xander's Song'.

Katherine previously revealed she had been bringing Xander to the studio with her.

She said: ''It's always a thrill to be working on new music, especially with a team I know and love so well and have been with working since the very start of my career.

''It's also exciting to be entering the studio at such a special time in my life, with so much love in my heart for our new addition Xander who will be coming along to inspire me!''

As well as releasing 'Guiding Light' on November 30, Katherine re-signed with Decca Records in June, and is set to release her first record with the label in 14 years, 'Premiere', which follows her 2016 LP 'Celebration'.

The star will also embark on a UK tour next April.