Katherine Jenkins has re-signed with Decca Records.

The Welsh mezzo-soprano released her first album, 'Premiere', with Decca 14 years ago, and last worked with the legendary label on her 2016 LP 'Celebration'.

Katherine is working on new music and has been inspired by her two-month-old son Xander - her second child with husband Andrew Levitas, with whom she also has two-year-old daughter Aaliyah - for her new material and will be bringing him along with her to the studio.

Katherine said: ''It's always a thrill to be working on new music, especially with a team I know and love so well and have been with working since the very start of my career.

''It's also exciting to be entering the studio at such a special time in my life, with so much love in my heart for our new addition Xander who will be coming along to inspire me!''

Rebecca Allen, President of Decca Records, said: ''We are thrilled to have Katherine Jenkins re-sign to Decca Records, her musical home. Katherine's unique talent shone through the first time we met her, and shines even brighter today.''

The 37-year-old star is set to perform for the first time since giving birth to her son at the returning 2018 Classic BRIT Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall tonight (13.06.18).

The classical-crossover star is doing a rendition of 'Never Enough' from 'The Greatest Showman' soundtrack.

The star-studded event will broadcast on Sunday (17.06.18) on ITV1.

Katherine's last record, 'Celebration', featured Christian hymnals to the music of David Bowie and George Gershwin.

The singer shot to fame in 2003, when she sang at Westminster Cathedral in honour of Pope John Paul II's silver jubilee.

In both 2005 and 2006, her albums received Classic BRIT Awards as Album of the Year.

Katherine was awarded an OBE in 2013, for a decade of service to music and charities including Nordoff Robbins and Macmillan Cancer Support.