Katherine Jenkins says family is her top priority, as she always makes sure to gather everyone together for dinner as often as possible.
Katherine Jenkins says family is her top priority.
The 38-year-old opera singer - who has three-year-old daughter Aaliyah and 12-month-old son Xander with her husband Andrew Levitas - is often busy with her hectic career, but has said she always makes time for family and friends, and loves getting everyone together for dinner.
She said: ''Getting together with friends and family is a priority. When I'm touring I don't have time to see everyone, but if I'm not working my favourite thing to do is gather everyone together and take the kids to feed the ducks in a park we live near in south-west London. After that we'll settle into our local pub for a roast dinner and a catch-up. Heaven.''
But meal times can be tricky for the 'I Do It For You' singer, as she says her vegan lifestyle is ''tough'' to maintain.
Speaking to Fabulous magazine, she added: ''Being vegan is tough. My dad Selwyn died of lung cancer when I was only 15, and ever since I've been very conscious of what I put into my body. I've been vegetarian for most of my life, but since having children I'm allergic to dairy and eggs, so most of the time I prepare my own lunch, usually a veggie soup or big salad. I miss cheese and chocolate.''
Meanwhile, although the change to her dietary requirements since having children might be a nuisance, she previously said she thinks being pregnant changed her singing voice for the better.
Whilst carrying her daughter, she said: ''A lot of female singers say their voice is better when they're pregnant and I think that's happening to me.
''My voice is bigger and more rounded, so I'm loving being pregnant and don't want it to end.''