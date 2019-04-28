Katherine Jenkins says family is her top priority.

The 38-year-old opera singer - who has three-year-old daughter Aaliyah and 12-month-old son Xander with her husband Andrew Levitas - is often busy with her hectic career, but has said she always makes time for family and friends, and loves getting everyone together for dinner.

She said: ''Getting together with friends and family is a priority. When I'm touring I don't have time to see everyone, but if I'm not working my favourite thing to do is gather everyone together and take the kids to feed the ducks in a park we live near in south-west London. After that we'll settle into our local pub for a roast dinner and a catch-up. Heaven.''

But meal times can be tricky for the 'I Do It For You' singer, as she says her vegan lifestyle is ''tough'' to maintain.

Speaking to Fabulous magazine, she added: ''Being vegan is tough. My dad Selwyn died of lung cancer when I was only 15, and ever since I've been very conscious of what I put into my body. I've been vegetarian for most of my life, but since having children I'm allergic to dairy and eggs, so most of the time I prepare my own lunch, usually a veggie soup or big salad. I miss cheese and chocolate.''

Meanwhile, although the change to her dietary requirements since having children might be a nuisance, she previously said she thinks being pregnant changed her singing voice for the better.

Whilst carrying her daughter, she said: ''A lot of female singers say their voice is better when they're pregnant and I think that's happening to me.

''My voice is bigger and more rounded, so I'm loving being pregnant and don't want it to end.''