Katherine Jenkins refused to ''pressure'' herself into returning to work.

The 37-year-old singer and her husband Andrew Levita welcomed son Xander into the world in April, and just like when their daughter Aaliyah was born two years ago, the mezzo-soprano opted not to set a deadline to finish her maternity leave, but waited until the ''right time'' and she thinks it's good for her kids to see her working hard.

She said: ''I never put any pressure on myself.

''When I had Aaliyah, it was, 'When will you feel like going back to work?' But I actually found I wanted to show her that Mummy was passionate and dedicated to something.

''I think then having Xander, you want to continue that. It just felt like the right time for me.''

And Katherine finds having Xander around while she's working to be inspiring but she's still taking things slowly.

She said ''I'm back in the studio with Decca and will release an album towards the end of the year.

''And that's lovely because I'm trying to take things gradually because I have a newborn.

''But there's nothing more special than being able to take the baby into the studio and I am inspired by having him in my life.''

But the blonde beauty admitted it isn't always easy juggling kids and work.

She told OK! magazine: ''It's not easy. I honestly love being a mum and what's lovely about my job is that I have plenty of time with them at home and they're able to come and be backstage with me in the day.''

Meanwhile Katherine and her husband have been working hard on a new children's TV show.

She said: ''My husband and I created an animated TV show for children about the orchestra called 'Symphony Street', that's in production.

''All the members of the orchestra are different characters, they're schoolchildren, and I voice a character.''