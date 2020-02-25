Katherine Jenkins has announced her new album 'Cinema Paradiso'.

The 39-year-old classical crossover star has taken inspiration from the world of film for her upcoming 14th studio release, which will drop on 17 April followed by a UK tour early next year.

She said: ''I've always loved movie soundtracks. I wanted to create an iconic movie moment with this record - all the best film musical themes that we know and love, all together on one album.

''The last few albums I've made have been inspired by what's happening in my own world. This one in particular was inspired by the things that were going on around me.

''Having played my first movie role last year, it felt like a natural transition for me.''

Katherine - who took on the role Millie in 'Minamata', directed by her husband Andrew Levitas - has also teamed up with Luke Evans for a medley of 'Somewhere/Tonight' from 'West Side Story'.

She added: '''West Side Story' has always been up there for me in terms of musical films. 'Somewhere' has been specially recorded for this album... and I'm thrilled to have Luke Evans join me on the duet 'Tonight'.

''I loved seeing some of his TV performances last year and it was great fun to create an all-Welsh version of the duet!''

As well as announcing the full collection, Katherine has als release new single 'I'll Never Love Again' from 'A Star Is Born'.

She said: ''The hope with this album is that each song conjures up an iconic image from Cinema.

'''A Star is Born' is quite a recent film, but the scene where Lady Gaga sings 'I'll Never Love Again' is so touching and memorable that it felt completely right to include it as one of my favourite movie musical moments.''

Katherine Jenkins - 'Cinema Paradiso' tracklist

1. 'When You Wish Upon A Star' from 'Pinocchio'

2. 'Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence (Somewhere Far Away)' from 'Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence'

3. 'Cinema Paradiso' featuring Alberto Urso from 'Cinema Paradiso'

4. 'Never Love Again' from 'A Star Is Born'

5. 'Moon River' from 'Breakfast At Tiffany's'

6. 'Singin' In The Rain' from 'Singin' In The Rain'

7. 'West Side Story - Somewhere/Tonight' featuring Luke Evans from 'West Side Story'

8. 'O Danny Boy' from 'Memphis Belle'

9. 'Schindler's List' from 'Schindler's List'

10. 'The Rose' from 'The Rose'

11. 'May It Be' from 'Lord Of The Rings'

12. 'Here's To The Heroes' from 'Dances With Wolves'

Katherine Jenkins: 2021 Tour Dates

Sun 24 Jan - Southampton O2 Guildhall

Mon 25 Jan - Guildford G Live

Wed 27 Jan - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Thu 28 Jan - Bath Forum

Sat 30 Jan - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Sun 31 Jan - London Adelphi Theatre

Tue 02 Feb - Cambridge Corn Exchange

Thu 04 Feb - Sage Gateshead

Fri 05 Feb - York Barbican

Sat 06 Feb - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Mon 08 Feb - Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tue 09 Feb - Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Thu 11 Feb - Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

Fri 12 Feb - Cardiff St David's Hall