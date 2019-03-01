Katherine Helmond has passed away at the age of 89.

The 'Who's the Boss?' star died at her Los Angeles home on February 23 due to complications from her Alzheimer's disease.

Katherine was best known for her television work, starting in the early 1970s with small parts in the likes of 'Gunsmoke', 'The Bob Newhart Show' and 'The Six Million Dollar Man' but it was her role as Jessica Tate on US sitcom 'Soap' that saw her fame increase.

Speaking about why she decided to go into acting, she said: ''I felt I blossomed as a person when I got a chance to act. Through all the many years now, I've never fallen out of love. It's been like an incredible marriage that really worked. I enjoyed every minute of it.''

Katherine will be best known for her part in comedy, 'Who's the Boss?', where she played Mona Robinson for all eight seasons.

Speaking about how her character embraced life after the death of her husband, she said: ''If life dealt you some unfortunate blow, you would still be able to go out into the world, find new friends, find new jobs, find a new way of living if you knew who you were.

''I felt like I was giving a free lesson to a lot of people who are in that position ... I got wonderful letters from people.''

Alyssa Milano has led tributes to the late actress.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Katherine Helmond has passed away. My beautiful, kind, funny, gracious, compassionate, rock. You were an instrumental part of my life. You taught me to hold my head above the marsh! You taught me to do anything for a laugh! What an example you were! Rest In Peace, Katherine.''

Katherine is survived by her husband David Christian.