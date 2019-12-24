'27 Dresses' star Katherine Heigl thanked her husband Josh Kelly for his unwavering love in a sweet anniversary post.
Katherine Heigl thanked her husband for his unwavering ''love'' and ''loyalty''.
The '27 Dresses' actress has praised her man Josh Kelly in a touching social media message to mark their 12th wedding anniversary as she described him as ''an endlessly blissful safe place to land''.
Sharing a montage of sweet snaps on Instagram, she wrote: ''This man...this day...this marriage...I am damn grateful. That he found me. That I found him. That we have somehow miraculously bettered each other.
''Happy 12th anniversary love of my life. And thank you. For never wavering in your love, your loyalty. For being an endlessly blissful safe place to land. For raising a joy up in me that bursts forth in uninhibited raucous peals of laughter.
''Holy s**t do I love you! Am still madly in love with you. Am forever blessed by your love for me. Nobody... @joshbkelley''
Katherine's former 'Grey's Anatomy' co-star Ellen Pompeo responded to the romantic post to offer a simple message of congratulations to the couple.
Alongside three heart emojis, she commented: ''Happy Anniversary''
Meanwhile, Katherine - who has adopted daughters Naleigh and Adalaide Marie Hope with her husband, and gave birth to their son Joshua Bishop three years ago - previously opened up on taking part in racy photoshoots throughout her career, and admitted she has mixed feelings about them because of her children.
She explained: ''I have absolutely done things like scantily clad photos for Maxim magazine, I have used my body, I have used my physicality, and I have mixed feelings about that.
''Sometimes I look at it and go, 'Well, I'm glad I did that, because those days are gone!'
''And other times, when people walk up to me while my children are with me and ask me to sign those photos, I go, 'Oh God, not these, not now.' I don't want my kids to see that.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
Ever since the original 'Nut Job', Surly the squirrel and his animal friends have been...
With heavy echoes of trashy thrillers like Fatal Attraction, this movie overcomes its painfully simplistic...
Jealousy is a dangerous emotion. Tessa (Katherine Heigl) thought she had a chance to get...
To Jenny's family, she's always been somewhat of a loner. Even though she's the oldest...
Ryan Brenner is a talented busker travelling across the US on freight trains desperate to...
Surly is a short-tempered purple squirrel who's beginning to worry as the cold winter approaches...
Surly is an aptly named, grumpy and uncompassionate squirrel who's desperate to go to any...
An all-star cast very nearly goes down with the ship as filmmaker Justin Zackham (The...
Don and Ellie have been divorced for a long time but when their adopted son...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
Stephanie Plum is down on her luck. She hasn't had a job in months, she...