Katherine Heigl thanked her husband for his unwavering ''love'' and ''loyalty''.

The '27 Dresses' actress has praised her man Josh Kelly in a touching social media message to mark their 12th wedding anniversary as she described him as ''an endlessly blissful safe place to land''.

Sharing a montage of sweet snaps on Instagram, she wrote: ''This man...this day...this marriage...I am damn grateful. That he found me. That I found him. That we have somehow miraculously bettered each other.

''Happy 12th anniversary love of my life. And thank you. For never wavering in your love, your loyalty. For being an endlessly blissful safe place to land. For raising a joy up in me that bursts forth in uninhibited raucous peals of laughter.

''Holy s**t do I love you! Am still madly in love with you. Am forever blessed by your love for me. Nobody... @joshbkelley''

Katherine's former 'Grey's Anatomy' co-star Ellen Pompeo responded to the romantic post to offer a simple message of congratulations to the couple.

Alongside three heart emojis, she commented: ''Happy Anniversary''

Meanwhile, Katherine - who has adopted daughters Naleigh and Adalaide Marie Hope with her husband, and gave birth to their son Joshua Bishop three years ago - previously opened up on taking part in racy photoshoots throughout her career, and admitted she has mixed feelings about them because of her children.

She explained: ''I have absolutely done things like scantily clad photos for Maxim magazine, I have used my body, I have used my physicality, and I have mixed feelings about that.

''Sometimes I look at it and go, 'Well, I'm glad I did that, because those days are gone!'

''And other times, when people walk up to me while my children are with me and ask me to sign those photos, I go, 'Oh God, not these, not now.' I don't want my kids to see that.''