Katherine Heigl has ''mixed feelings'' about her sexy photoshoots as she feels empowered when doing them but but also admits there are times when she worries about what her children might think of it.
The '27 Dresses' star has no problem posing in risqué outfits for her photoshoots but admits there are times when she worries about what her children might think of it.
She told Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''I have absolutely done things like scantily clad photos for Maxim magazine, I have used my body, I have used my physicality, and I have mixed feelings about that. Sometimes I look at it and go, 'Well, I'm glad I did that, because those days are gone!' And other times, when people walk up to me while my children are with me and ask me to sign those photos, I go, 'Oh God, not these, not now.' I don't want my kids to see that.''
Meanwhile, Katherine previously admitted she ''panicked'' about losing her pregnancy weight after giving birth to her son Joshua Jr.
She shared: ''In the seven months since Joshua Jr was born I have managed to slowly but surely drop my pregnancy weight with only 10 pounds left to lose. I gained almost 50 pounds during my pregnancy and I'm not gonna lie, I had moments of sheer panic that I'd never be able to lose it all. I had hoped to only gain 25-30 pounds like my mother during her pregnancies but found that just wasn't possible for me. Despite starting my gestation out on a pregnancy friendly meal plan and hiking my butt off 5 days a week my weight kept creeping up. At a certain point, probably around 4 months I gave up the struggle and tried instead to respect my body's needs and trust my instincts. About ten days after Joshua Jr's birth I got back on the scale to see where I was at and how far I had to go.''
