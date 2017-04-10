Katherine Heigl's life has turned out ''much better'' than she ever imagined.

The 38-year-old actress - who has daughters Naleigh, eight, and Adalaide, four, and son Joshua, three months, with husband Josh Kelley - feels ''grateful'' for her happy home and family and always tries to focus on that instead of getting weighed down by trivialities.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It's so much better than I could have ever imagined, my life and family.

''It's just trying to remember that and be grateful and try and hold onto it cause you do get caught up in the minutiae.''

Katherine and Josh adopted their older children, and the blonde beauty admitted she wasn't sure she'd get pregnant naturally.

She said: ''Seeing as I have never been pregnant and as my OB/GYN reminded me last year, I'm of advanced maternal age, I wasn't sure pregnancy was even in the cards for us.

''Turns out it was very much in the cards.''

Katherine ''always knew'' she'd adopt from Korea, which is Naleigh's place of birth, but taking on Adalaide from her home country was an act of ''grace'' that she had never expected.

She said: ''When you're a kid and growing up and you're like 'I'm going to get married someday and have a family', I knew for certain that I wanted to adopt from Korea.

''My sister's Korean and she's my big sister and hugely important to me and my best friend. I just knew I wanted my family to sort of look like the one I came from. So I always knew I was going to do that.

''I never thought I would adopt domestically but that just sort of gracefully happened and it did feel like grace.

''Adalaide is going to be seriously running the world one day. She's terrifying. Fierce little girl.''