Katherine Heigl thought it was going to be a ''giant disaster'' ageing in Hollywood but says it actually didn't ''turn out to be so bad''.
Katherine Heigl thought it was going to be a ''giant disaster'' ageing in Hollywood.
The '27 Dresses' star - who has Nancy, nine, Adalaide, six, and Joshua, one, with her husband Josh Kelley - was worried about getting older as an actress but says it actually didn't ''turn out to be so bad''.
She told Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''I thought ageing in Hollywood was going be this giant disaster, and then suddenly it didn't turn out to be so bad. Instead, I'm playing women that I'm far more interested in than the women I was playing in my twenties - I'm playing women I'd actually want to be.''
Meanwhile, Katherine previously insisted her life isn't ''perfect''.
She shared: ''Life isn't perfect - parenthood is far from perfect - but we all try to emulate that. When I was younger, I stroke for perfection a lot, but now that's just not feasible. Women can beat themselves up so much over this but there has to come a point where you say, 'I can only do so much at one time.' When I'm working, it's time away from the family, and when I'm with my family that's a choice to keep me away from my job.
''Does anyone ever put a bad - and when I say bad, I mean real, unfiltered, not-posed-in-a-gorgeous-rosy-hue - photo on Instagram? It rarely happens - the pursuit of perfection has gotten out of hand. It can drive you crazy. And I'm guilty of it - I've used filters and I wanted a pose to accentuate my best side. But now I just want to upload a cute picture with my children, even if there's an extra chin in there - who cares?''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
Ever since the original 'Nut Job', Surly the squirrel and his animal friends have been...
With heavy echoes of trashy thrillers like Fatal Attraction, this movie overcomes its painfully simplistic...
Jealousy is a dangerous emotion. Tessa (Katherine Heigl) thought she had a chance to get...
To Jenny's family, she's always been somewhat of a loner. Even though she's the oldest...
Ryan Brenner is a talented busker travelling across the US on freight trains desperate to...
Surly is a short-tempered purple squirrel who's beginning to worry as the cold winter approaches...
Surly is an aptly named, grumpy and uncompassionate squirrel who's desperate to go to any...
An all-star cast very nearly goes down with the ship as filmmaker Justin Zackham (The...
Don and Ellie have been divorced for a long time but when their adopted son...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
Stephanie Plum is down on her luck. She hasn't had a job in months, she...