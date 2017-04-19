Katherine Heigl has found breastfeeding her three-month-old son Josh while promoting her new movie to be ''really awkward''.

The 38-year-old actress is currently busily promoting 'Unforgettable', but has been trying to balance her professional responsibilities with the challenges of being a new mum.

She shared: ''Trying to pump or breastfeed between interviews [has] been really interesting. It's a whole new world for me.''

Katherine - who also has two adopted daughters, Naleigh, eight, and Adalaide, four, with her husband Josh Kelley - revealed she even found herself having to pump in the bathroom while filming 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' earlier this week.

The actress admitted: ''It's really awkward, honestly. [But what's] best for the baby is best for the mom!''

Despite this, Katherine loves being a parent and revealed that she and her husband both enjoy trying to embarrass the little ones in their lives.

She told ET Online: ''We love to embarrass them. Josh has great, great embarrassing stories.

''He drives my niece to the bus stop every morning and he wears my pink robe and he gets out of the car waves her off on the bus [so] all of her classmates get to see him in his pink robe... It's great.''

Meanwhile, Katherine admitted earlier this month that her life has turned out ''much better'' than she ever imagined.

The Hollywood star revealed she loves spending time at home with her family and said she always tries to focus on that instead of getting weighed down by less important matters.

She shared: ''It's so much better than I could have ever imagined, my life and family.

''It's just trying to remember that and be grateful and try and hold onto it cause you do get caught up in the minutiae.''