Katherine Heigl's life isn't ''perfect''.

The 'Unforgettable' actress - who has daughters Naleigh, eight, Adalaide, four, and five-month-old Joshua with husband Josh Kelley - used to constantly ''strive for perfection'' when she was younger but has now learned that isn't a realistic goal.

She said: ''Life isn't perfect - parenthood is far from perfect - but we all try to emulate that. When I was younger, I stroke for perfection a lot, but now that's just not feasible.

''Women can beat themselves up so much over this but there has to come a point where you say, 'I can only do so much at one time.' When I'm working, it's time away from the family, and when I'm with my family that's a choice to keep me away from my job.''

Katherine has also stopped worrying too much about the image she presents on social media.

She added: ''Does anyone ever put a bad - and when I say bad, I mean real, unfiltered, not-posed-in-a-gorgeous-rosy-hue - photo on Instagram? It rarely happens - the pursuit of perfection has gotten out of hand.

''It can drive you crazy. And I'm guilty of it - I've used filters and I wanted a pose to accentuate my best side. But now I just want to upload a cute picture with my children, even if there's an extra chin in there - who cares?''

And the 38-year-old actress is grateful to have the support of her husband and older daughters now she has a baby to care for.

She told Closer magazine: ''Fortunately I have an amazing husband, who is the greatest support and the best dad. We're a team - we work really well together and I don't take any of that for granted.

''Josh is only a baby and it's tough with the diapers and sleepless nights but I've got my little army of helpers - they've been great. That's why you have older kids!''