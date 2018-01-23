Katherine Heigl says filming '27 Dresses' was like her own ''college experience''.

The 39-year-old actress played a desperate bridesmaid in the 2008 movie - which also starred James Marsden, Malin Akerman and Judy Greer - and has likened it to college.

She shared: ''We started filming in Rhode Island, and whenever you shoot on location, you tend to bond so quickly with your cast. We'd only have each other to go to dinner with and eat lunch with. You become this super close-knit group, and I was working with some of the greatest. I had so much fun with James Marsden and Edward Burns and Malin Akerman and Judy Greer. Like, these guys were the best. We were just thrown into it together. I never had a college experience, but I think maybe that's what it feels like. You become so bonded so quickly and do everything together.''

And the 'Ugly Truth' star loves bumping into her former co-stars too and enjoys the mini-reunions whenever they come across each other.

She added to InStyle magazine: ''I always run into James in the most random places. I ran into him at a restaurant about a year ago ... I also ran into him at the after-party of a film premiere. He's one of those people who I just adore. I think he's incredibly funny and charming and smart and talented, so it's always so fun to run into him. And then Edward Burns and I are trying to team up on a project, so that's exciting and fun for me.''