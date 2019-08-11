Katharine Mcphee wants to have kids with David Foster.

The 'Scorpion' star is really keen to start a family with her new husband, 69, and she has his daughters Erin and Sara's blessings.

The trio discussed the prospect during a trip to the Hamptons, with a source adding to Us Weekly magazine: ''Sara and Erin fully expect her to have a child and fully support it.''

Meanwhile, Sara previously sang Katharine's praises, insisting she will be a ''great addition'' to the family.

She said: ''She's great. She's a great addition. You know I've learned to not rule anything out [about kids]. I think anything is possible at this point. Who knows? ... She's wonderful. The other day she was like, 'I got you a facial,' and like that's so cool.''

The record producer has been married four times before, and the former fashion model says her father is a ''real commitment'' guy.

She added: ''My dad loves love and my dad loves commitment. My dad's always been married. He's never been single really. He's a real commitment, marriage kind of guy and I'm happy for him.''

And David's other daughter Amy, 45, previously said she thinks he and Katharine are ''perfect for each other''.

She said: ''I know that some people have been hating on that relationship. All I can tell you is it absolutely works when you see them together. It's love. The haters [can] shut the f**k up because they are perfect for each other. I'm so close with [McPhee].

''She's amazing and funny, fun, smart, elegant, timeless, beautiful, talented. I can't say enough about her.''