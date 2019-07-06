Katharine Mcphee had her husband David Foster's song embroidered onto her wedding dress.

The 'Scorpion' star tied the knot with her spouse last week and she has now revealed the touching tribute to David on her custom strapless ivory gown, designed by Zac Posen.

She told Vogue magazine: ''Zac told me he wanted to incorporate our love of music somehow into the dress, so one of David's songs was notated on the back. It was the song, 'The Colour of My Love', that he wrote for Celine Dion and René Angélil for their wedding day. It was a relationship that always admired, and [he] was there from the beginning. I really trusted Zac Posen to make my wedding dress. I knew he would bring my dream to fruition. I had sent him some reference images of Princess Grace. I loved her classic beauty and elegant simplicity.''

Katharine and David Foster tied the knot at the church of St. Yeghiche in London in front of family and friends.

Ahead of their wedding, the actress and singer had paid tribute to her now-husband David.

She shared: ''Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow', was released right after Idol. Today ... I'm marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn't it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David. (sic)''

The relationship got the seal of approval from David's daughters, with Amy saying: ''I know that some people have been hating on that relationship. All I can tell you is it absolutely works when you see them together. It's love. The haters [can] shut the f**k up because they are perfect for each other. I'm so close with [McPhee]. She's amazing and funny, fun, smart, elegant, timeless, beautiful, talented. I can't say enough about her.''