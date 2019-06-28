Katharine Mcphee and David Foster have tied the knot.

The 'Scorpion' actress married the 'Who's Gonna Love You Tonight' at the church of St. Yeghiche in London in front of family and friends.

David's daughters Sara and Erin Foster were both in attendance as the couple said their I dos, E! News reports.

Earlier in the day, Katharine had paid tribute to her now-husband.

She shared: ''Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow', was released right after Idol. Today ... I'm marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn't it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David. (sic)''

David feels he has ''won the lottery'' with Katharine, whereas she admitted she ''couldn't wait'' to marry David.

She wrote at the time: ''Far away from each other but still can't wait to marry you @davidfoster (sic)''

And David's daughter Amy thinks he and Katharine are ''perfect for each other''.

She said: ''I know that some people have been hating on that relationship. All I can tell you is it absolutely works when you see them together. It's love. The haters [can] shut the f**k up because they are perfect for each other. I'm so close with [McPhee]. She's amazing and funny, fun, smart, elegant, timeless, beautiful, talented. I can't say enough about her.''

Whilst Sara added: ''She's great. She's a great addition. You know I've learned to not rule anything out [like David and Katherine having children]. I think anything is possible at this point. Who knows? ... She's wonderful. The other day she was like, 'I got you a facial,' and like that's so cool. My dad loves love and my dad loves commitment. My dad's always been married. He's never been single really. He's a real commitment, marriage kind of guy and I'm happy for him.''