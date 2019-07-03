Katharine Mcphee is honeymooning near Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

The 35-year-old actress was celebrating in Italy after she and her beau David Foster tied the knot in London at the end of last week when she noticed that newlyweds Joe and Sophie - who got hitched for the second time in France at the weekend after initially wedding in Las Vegas earlier this year - were marking their new status in a yacht just two spaces down from them on Tuesday (02.07.19).

Taking to her Twitter account, the brunette beauty said: ''To the pack of paps stalking me while I'm in the middle of the ocean in Europe - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are just two yachts over. Please focus on what truly matters.''

Katharine and David, 69, tied the knot at the church of St. Yeghiche in London in front of family and friends, with David's daughters Sara and Erin Foster both in attendance as the couple said their I dos.

Earlier in the day, Katharine had paid tribute to her now-husband.

She shared: ''Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow', was released right after Idol. Today ... I'm marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn't it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David. (sic)''

David's daughter Amy thinks he and Katharine are ''perfect for each other''.

She said: ''I know that some people have been hating on that relationship. All I can tell you is it absolutely works when you see them together. It's love. The haters [can] shut the f**k up because they are perfect for each other. I'm so close with [McPhee]. She's amazing and funny, fun, smart, elegant, timeless, beautiful, talented. I can't say enough about her.''

Whilst Sara added: ''She's great. She's a great addition. You know I've learned to not rule anything out [like David and Katherine having children]. I think anything is possible at this point. Who knows? ... She's wonderful. The other day she was like, 'I got you a facial,' and like that's so cool. My dad loves love and my dad loves commitment. My dad's always been married. He's never been single really. He's a real commitment, marriage kind of guy and I'm happy for him.''