Katharine Mcphee has changed her name on social media after getting married on Friday (28.06.19).

The 'Scorpion' star tied the knot with David Foster in London and has changed her Instagram display name to reflect her new surname.

While Katharine's Twitter bio reads, ''Introducing Katharine McPhee,'' she has now posted a tweet: ''Introducing Katharine Foster.''

Katharine and David tied the knot at the church of St. Yeghiche in London in front of family and friends, with David's daughters Sara and Erin Foster both in attendance as the couple said their I dos.

Earlier in the day, Katharine had paid tribute to her now-husband.

She shared: ''Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow', was released right after Idol. Today ... I'm marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn't it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David. (sic)''

David's daughter Amy thinks he and Katharine are ''perfect for each other''.

She said: ''I know that some people have been hating on that relationship. All I can tell you is it absolutely works when you see them together. It's love. The haters [can] shut the f**k up because they are perfect for each other. I'm so close with [McPhee]. She's amazing and funny, fun, smart, elegant, timeless, beautiful, talented. I can't say enough about her.''

Whilst Sara added: ''She's great. She's a great addition. You know I've learned to not rule anything out [like David and Katherine having children]. I think anything is possible at this point. Who knows? ... She's wonderful. The other day she was like, 'I got you a facial,' and like that's so cool. My dad loves love and my dad loves commitment. My dad's always been married. He's never been single really. He's a real commitment, marriage kind of guy and I'm happy for him.''