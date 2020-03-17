Katharine Mcphee and David Foster will be going live with their fans on Instagram to perform requested songs at the piano during the coronavirus pandemic.
Katharine Mcphee and David Foster will be giving daily concerts via Instagram to help their fans through the coronavirus pandemic.
The 70-year-old producer was forced to reschedule his March dates due to a medical procedure, but after the global outbreak, the shows were postponed indefinitely.
However, that isn't going to stop the pair from entertaining their followers.
The married couple went live for the first time on Monday (16.03.20), and will be back at the piano for more.
Alongside a snap of herself sitting at the instrument, which was covered with a stash of Grammys, Katharine wrote: ''hi guys- just me here wearing the same sweater for 3 days. me & the hus @davidfoster had so much fun at the piano today going live.
''we wanna try and do it everyday at 5:30 PT cuz what else is there to do?
''Thanks @erinfoster for the great idea. see ya all tomorrow? ps- it's crazy how many Grammys I have no? (sic)''
David confessed his first live session ''sucked'' as he's ''the world's worst piano accompanist''.
He added to his own page: ''was so fun today to go live with my wife-I'm the worlds worst piano accompanist for other people's songs but Kat is so amazing that she pulls me thru-we are going to try to do it every day-for our own entertainment and hopefully for all of you too-any suggestions are welcome-we were def rookies today and i sucked!! But fun !!! We will try to go live at 5:30pm west coast time every day!! (sic)''
Katharine also took to Twitter to quip that their sessions will be like 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', but ''without the budget'', and called on her followers to request songs.
She wrote: ''I'm gonna start covering songs live on insta, kind of like Kelly Clarkson without the tv show or budget. If you ever wanted me to sing your fav song-now's your chance. Send me some suggestions! (sic)''
