Kat Graham's ''number one'' beauty rule is to always take off her makeup before heading to bed.

The 29-year-old Switzerland-born American actress has a flawless complexion and dewy skin, and the 'Honey 2' star has revealed she makes sure to religiously cleanse her face every night before she goes to bed, even if she's ''exhausted'', to ensure her skin looks great.

Speaking on Harper's Bazaar's 'Go To Bed With Me' YouTube series, Graham said: ''So, this is my nighttime routine, and I do this pretty much every single night. The most implant thing for me, the first step, is making removing wipes. I love these because these are night calming. Neutrogena is really good for skin [Neutrogena Night Calming Cleansing Wipes]. I love the way they smell, they're so good.

''I think people forget that you can wear all the makeup in the world, but if you don't have good skin underneath it, it's not going to do as much as you want it too. Skin is always my number one rule and taking off your makeup before bed - even if you're exhausted - you have too. I prefer not rubbing my eyes as hard.

''What a lot of people don't know if I have a lot of freckles. I naturally have skin that's prone to get oily but when I'm in New York my skin gets very dry. In LA or New York, in a city environment where there's more smoke or pollution, my skin gets really really dry. My moisturiser locks in a lot better in Georgia or Miami than it would in New York.''

'The Vampire Diaries' beauty also confessed she never leaves the house without pure lavender oil because it helps her sleep, especially when she's jet-lagged.

Graham shared: ''OK so now we're going to get into moisture, this is the Hydra Life Fresh Sorbet Crème by Dior, I just do my forehead, nose and chin, and am able to spread it evenly, and I cover it on my lips because I have pretty dry lips.

''The last thing is probably the weirdest thing I do but I read it somewhere and it helps me sleep. I use soothing lavender oil and I put in right under my nose and keep it on my bedside.''