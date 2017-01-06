The two screen stars, both Oscar-winners now, played doomed lovers Rose and Jack in James Cameron’s 1997 epic about the unsinkable ship which sunk in 1912 on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York.

The film won a total of 11 Oscars, and now adds another accolade to its name thanks to the kiss on the deck of the Titanic, which beat 49 other romantic movie moments to be crowned top of a poll by TV channel TLC.

Hot on its heels is the iconic spaghetti kiss seen in Disney favourite Lady and the Tramp, with romantic weepy Ghost, starring Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze, coming in third.

The kisses seen in Pretty Woman, Dirty Dancing, Bridget Jones’s Diary, Spider-Man, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Gone With the Wind and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Princess Leia's (Carrie Fisher) peck in Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back make up the top 10.

“Kisses are such a big part of movies so it’s fascinating to see which ones have had the biggest impact,” a spokesman for TLC said in a statement.

“For many people, their first experience of a ‘proper’ kiss is likely to have been seeing one on screen. So perhaps respondents had a sense of nostalgia when it came to voting for their favourites.”

Other films to be included in the poll include The Notebook, Shrek and An Officer and a Gentleman.

TLC commissioned the survey of 2,000 British adults to celebrate the launch of its new show Love at First Kiss, which airs later this month (Jan17).