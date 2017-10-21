Kate Winslet's friend Leonardo Dicaprio warned her about the tough conditions she'd face shooting 'The Mountain Between Us'.
Kate Winslet was warned she would ''probably lose a limb'' making 'The Mountain Between Us' by her friend Leonardo Dicaprio.
The 42-year-old actress shot the plane crash survival movie in temperatures of -38 deg C in the Canadian Rockies and turned to her 'Titanic' co-star for advice before beginning work on the project because he'd had a similar gruelling experience on 'The Revenant'.
She said: ''[Leo] said to me, 'You are bloody out of your mind to do this. Do you know how hard it's going to be? In those conditions, you'll probably lose a limb.' ''
But though she found it tough, Kate thinks her pal had it much worse when he shot his Oscar-winning role.
She laughed: ''He climbed into the carcass of a dead animal, naked. I think he's got me well and truly beaten.''
As well as 'Titanic', the two stars have previously reunited on screen in 'Revolutionary Road' and would love to team up again in the future.
Kate said: ''We have zero plans [to work together again] but he's one of my dear best friends. I hope we make it happen.''
The British actress - who has children Mia, 17, and Joe, 13, from her previous marriages, and son Bear, three, with husband Ned Rocknroll - enjoyed working with Idris Elba on 'The Mountain Between Us' and admitted she was the envy of all her female friends because she got close to him.
She told Britain's OK! magazine: ''He is utterly yummy and fabulous. All my friends were out having lunch and especially after this film, they say to me, 'Can we please, please live vicariously through you? Tell us, what was it like kissing that man?'
''I tell them everything and more!''
There are currently five separate teams working on 'Game of Thrones' projects at HBO.
She's a big fan of the band and this week she got to perform with them.
Foo Fighters collect ''weird'' fan art. The 'Run' hitmakers are particularly fond of the pieces they are sent which are a ''little off'' and put them...
The film looks to be getting a reboot in a straight-to-TV Disney movie.
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
When Myrtle (Tilly) was little, she lived a happy life, along with her mother in...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
Terrell Tompkins and his team of officers are corrupt, finding ways to embellish their wage...
Sidestepping arguments about accuracy, writer Aaron Sorkin and director Danny Boyle take an artistic, impressionistic...
Steve Jobs was an entrepreneur from the day of his birth and became one of...
Audiences looking for a French historical costume drama should look elsewhere, but those who enjoy...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
In the palace of Versailles, a tremendous garden is maintained. One day, the builder and...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...
Following the revelation that she is Divergent and not specialised for any of the dystopian...