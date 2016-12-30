Kate Winslet has ended a painful 2016 by paying tribute to her late friend Alan Rickman.
The Harry Potter star lost his battle with cancer, aged 69, in January (16). And, as the first anniversary of his death approaches, his Sense and Sensibility and A Little Chaos co-star has penned a tribute for the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly.
"He was always a great big softy," she writes. "If there was one word I could use to really describe Al, it would be kind. He was so kind.
"At Al's memorial, Juliet Stevenson told the story of how whenever Al would go out to supper and anyone else would try and pay, he would somehow have phoned ahead or slipped his credit card ahead of the meal so no one even got a look at the check. He'd just say, 'I’ve got two words for you: Harry Potter'. And he became known for doing that."
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
When Myrtle (Tilly) was little, she lived a happy life, along with her mother in...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
Terrell Tompkins and his team of officers are corrupt, finding ways to embellish their wage...
Sidestepping arguments about accuracy, writer Aaron Sorkin and director Danny Boyle take an artistic, impressionistic...
Steve Jobs was an entrepreneur from the day of his birth and became one of...
Audiences looking for a French historical costume drama should look elsewhere, but those who enjoy...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
In the palace of Versailles, a tremendous garden is maintained. One day, the builder and...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...
Following the revelation that she is Divergent and not specialised for any of the dystopian...
Teens tackle yet another dystopian future in this well-made but derivative franchise-launcher. Filmmaker Neil Burger...