The Harry Potter star lost his battle with cancer, aged 69, in January (16). And, as the first anniversary of his death approaches, his Sense and Sensibility and A Little Chaos co-star has penned a tribute for the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly.

"He was always a great big softy," she writes. "If there was one word I could use to really describe Al, it would be kind. He was so kind.

"At Al's memorial, Juliet Stevenson told the story of how whenever Al would go out to supper and anyone else would try and pay, he would somehow have phoned ahead or slipped his credit card ahead of the meal so no one even got a look at the check. He'd just say, 'I’ve got two words for you: Harry Potter'. And he became known for doing that."