Kate Winslet is set to star in the 'Black Beauty' reboot as the voice of the titular horse, alongside Mackenzie Foy.
Kate Winslet is set to star in the 'Black Beauty' reboot.
The 43-year-old actress and Mackenzie Foy have been announced as the first two stars attached to the latest adaptation of the classic equine novel of the same name, written by Anna Sewell in 1877.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kate will be providing the voice of the titular horse, while 18-year-old Mackenzie - who is best known for her work as Renesmee Cullen in 'The Twilight Saga', and as Clara in Disney's 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms' - will star as the lead.
'Adolescence' director Ashley Avis is on board to helm the new feature, and is adapting the script herself from Sewell's novel, which is told as a fictional autobiography of the wild horse.
In a change to Sewell's book, Black Beauty will be a wild mustang captured on the Wyoming Plains, rather than a carriage horse.
The film will see a young 17-year-old girl (Foy) bond with Black Beauty (Winslet), who helps her overcome the tragic death of her parents.
Jeremy Bolt and Robert Kulzer will produce 'Black Beauty' for Constantin Film, with Martin Moszkowicz executive producing.
Mister Smith Entertainment is handling world sales and will be introducing the project to buyers next week in Cannes.
'Black Beauty' has been adapted for both film and television multiple times, most recently in a 1994 version starring Sean Bean and David Thewlis, with Alan Cumming as the voice of the horse.
As of the time of writing, there are no other casting announcements, and no release date has been set.
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
The albums we loved most this month.
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
When Myrtle (Tilly) was little, she lived a happy life, along with her mother in...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
Terrell Tompkins and his team of officers are corrupt, finding ways to embellish their wage...
Sidestepping arguments about accuracy, writer Aaron Sorkin and director Danny Boyle take an artistic, impressionistic...
Steve Jobs was an entrepreneur from the day of his birth and became one of...
Audiences looking for a French historical costume drama should look elsewhere, but those who enjoy...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
In the palace of Versailles, a tremendous garden is maintained. One day, the builder and...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...
Following the revelation that she is Divergent and not specialised for any of the dystopian...