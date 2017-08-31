Kate Winslet will lead the voice cast for the English-language version of 'Mary and the Witch's Flower'.

The anime movie first opened in Japan in July and raked in an eye-watering $27 million at the box office, and Studio Ponoc hope the translated version will replicate its success with the Oscar-winning actress on board.

It's the first anime from the studio - which was set up by director Hiromasa Yonebayashi and producer Yoshiaki Nishimura - and the screenplay was written by Riko Sakaguch - based on the 1971 novel 'The Little Broomstick' by British children's author Mary Stewart.

Ruby Barnhill - who is the girl discovered by Steven Spielberg for 'The BFG' - will voice Mary with Winslet as evil headmistress Madam Mumblechook.

In the novel, Mary finds an enchanted broom in the woods near her home that takes her across the country and to a wizard school, where she encounters Mumblechook and her accomplice Doctor Dee.

The English screenplay adaptation was written by David Freedman and Lynda Freedman.

'Bridget Jones' Diary' star Jim Broadbent, Louis Ashbourne Serkis and Ewen Bremner make up the cast.

The fantasy film is set for release later this year in the US and will make its Australian debut at the Madman Anime Festival in Melbourne on November 3, before hitting the UK in Spring 2018.

The movie will be a change of pace for Winslet, who will be seen next in 'The Mountain Between Us', based on Charles Martin's survival thriller novel of the same name.

The 41-year-old star portrays Alex Martin in the romantic movie and admitted it was ''scary'' filming in harsh weather conditions in the Purcell Mountains near Calgary.

She said: ''As hard as it was, as scary as it was, I really did love it.

''It was quite frightening, but amazing at the same time because of how spectacularly beautiful it was.''