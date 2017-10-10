Kate Winslet has hit out at Harvey Weinstein's alleged misbehaviour as ''disgraceful'' following claims he sexually harassed a number of female employees for almost three decades.

The 'Mountain Between Us' actress has hinted she had heard similar speculation before but ''hoped these kind of stories were just made up'', and admitted she feels ''so angry'' about the situation, questioning whether anyone who had been told such rumours has been ''naive''.

In a statement to Variety, she said: ''His behaviour is without question disgraceful and appalling and very, very wrong. I had hoped that these kind of stories were just made up rumours, maybe we have all been naïve.

''And it makes me so angry. There must be 'no tolerance' of this degrading, vile treatment of women in ANY workplace anywhere in the world. (sic)''

Kate also praised the ''brave'' women who have spoken out about the alleged sexual harassment, admitting she salutes their ''profound courage''.

She added: ''The fact that these women are starting to speak out about the gross misconduct of one of our most important and well regarded film producers, is incredibly brave and has been deeply shocking to hear.

''The way Harvey Weinstein has treated these vulnerable, talented young women is NOT the way women should ever EVER deem to be acceptable or commonplace in ANY workplace.

''I have no doubt that for these women this time has been, and continues to be extremely traumatic. I fully embrace and salute their profound courage, and I unequivocally support this level of very necessary exposure of someone who has behaved in reprehensible and disgusting ways. (sic)''

Kate's comments come after Harvey was fired from The Weinstein Company following the emergence of the allegations.

Meryl Streep has also condemned the producer - who worked with the 68-year-old actress on 'The Iron Lady' - branding his behaviour ''inexcusable''.

She said: ''The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported.

''The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes. One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew.

''Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally.''

Harvey has denied claims published by the New York Times newspaper earlier this month that he had harassed at least eight female employees over a 30-year time span and has vowed to take legal action.

However, he has said sorry for causing ''pain'' to some of his colleagues at times during his career, and admitted he is planning to make amends for his past mistakes.

He said: ''I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologise for it.

''I cannot be more remorseful about the people I hurt and I plan to do right by all of them.''