Kate Winslet says her late mother - who died this year - was ''so proud'' that she worked with Woody Allen on 'Wonder Wheel'.
Kate Winslet's mother was ''so proud'' that she worked with Woody Allen.
Although Kate has received criticism for filming with Woody - who has been accused of sexually assaulting his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow when she was seven years old - she revealed that her late mother was thrilled she was making a movie with the veteran director.
Speaking about 'Wonder Wheel', she told Variety: ''I'll try to say this without crying. Oh, I can't. My mother passed away this year. She was very ill at the time we were shooting this film. And she was so proud I was working with Woody Allen. I would call her every day on the way to work. She loved the fact that Justin [Timberlake] was so lovely. She thought that was so adorable.''
Kate, 42, also admitted that she was relieved her co-star Justin was so nice.
She said: ''Yeah, we had a lot of fun. I would say to him, 'It's such a relief that you're not what any of us thought you were going to be. Because that would have been such a nightmare.' We shared a trailer. We had a thin partition wall between us. I would hear him peeing in the morning and singing to himself, and I loved it.''
Meanwhile, Kate revealed she keeps her Academy Award, which she won for 'The Reader' in 2009, in her bathroom.
She said: ''I keep it on the back of the toilet. I got the idea from Emma Thompson. Actually, talking of Emma, I'm so grateful I worked with her [on 1995's 'Sense and Sensibility'] when I was so young. I was shown the best example of just how to be.''
