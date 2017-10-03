Kate Winslet has revealed that she and Leonardo Dicaprio never had any romantic feelings for one another when they filmed 'Titanic'.
Kate Winslet was never attracted to Leonardo Dicaprio when the pair filmed 'Titanic' together.
The pair played doomed lovers Rose Dewitt Bukater and Jack Dawson in James Cameron's 1997 disaster epic, but although their alter egos were struck by Cupid, Winslet didn't develop a little crush on DiCaprio - who is still one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors.
But Kate insists the lack of a romantic spark between them was a good thing because it has allowed them to maintain a friendship which has lasted 20 years.
In an interview on UK TV show 'Lorraine', she revealed: ''It was seven months of very intense work, we were both really very young. And luckily, and this was the fortunate thing, we never fancied each other! I know that's really annoying to hear, sorry. We really never did. So it did mean that we were able to have this ... be able to tease each other, which we still do, which is really amazing.''
Two decades on, 'Titanic' - which won 11 Academy Awards including the Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director for Cameron - is gaining a new audience of fans, including Kate's own children and their friends who can quote the film's famous lines.
The 41-year-old British beauty - who has 16-year-old daughter Mia with her first husband Jim Threapleton, 13-year-old son Joe with second husband Sam Mendes and three-year-old son Bear with her current spouse Ned Rocknroll - said: ''The lovely thing about 'Titanic' for me now, my children and their friends ... their friends say, 'Oh I love the bit in 'Titanic' when you did...' they are reciting lines from 'Titanic' that, I mean, I've long forgotten!
''I'm like, 'Oh my God, is that really what I said?' And they're like, 'Then Jack does this and then Rose does this...' and I'm like, 'Goodness!' I say to them, 'You weren't born when that film was made', which makes me feel very old. There's another generation of children who are enjoying it and loving it for the first time. It's like 'Mary Poppins', I like to think.''
