Kate Winslet would rather have an ''interesting'' conversation with someone rather than expose herself in a revealing outfit for attention like many actresses do on the red carpet.
Kate Winslet is concerned too many women flash the flesh on the red carpet for attention.
The 42-year-old actress is a regular on the premiere scene thanks to her incredible acting career but although she enjoys looking her best for the cameras she finds it ''uncomfortable'' to see other ladies titillate with barely-there fashion as she would rather catch someone's attention with her ''interesting conversation'' rather than her striking looks.
'The Mountain Between Us' star told The Daily Mail newspaper: ''There's something sort of uncomfortable to me about seeing women who are clearly presenting themselves in a way that's designed to make people stare, but not for the right reasons.
''When I walk into a room, I hope to have interesting conversations with people; I'm not interested in whether people look at me or not. In fact, quite the opposite. If I have to come to an event, it's always nice to feel a bit pulled together, but nothing that draws too much attention.''
And mother-of-three Winslet credits her late mother Sally - who died last year from liver cancer - for her more demure wardrobe.
The 'Titanic' star said: ''My mother always said, 'I don't like show-offs, please don't wear any show-off clothes.' Even when I became the me post-'Titanic', she would still say, 'Please, darling, don't wear anything that draws too much attention.' ''
