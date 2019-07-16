Kate Winslet's children are ''very balanced'' and ''humble'', because she makes sure they understand how ''impoverished'' their ancestors were.
Kate Winslet's children are ''very balanced'' and ''humble''.
The 43-year-old actress might be a Hollywood superstar, but she insists her three children - 18-year-old Mia, whose father is her first husband Jim Threapleton, 15-year-old Joe, whom she has with ex-husband Sam Mendes, and five-year-old Bear, with current spouse Ned Rocknroll - aren't ''over-privileged'', because she makes sure they understand how ''impoverished'' their ancestors were.
She said: ''I come from a long line of impoverished people on both sides of my family, which perhaps explains why I've tried to instil my parents' values into my kids. People never believe me, but my children aren't over-privileged. We just don't live like that. They are very balanced. Humble.''
The 'Titanic' star is the latest celebrity to take part in the BBC programme 'Who Do You Think You Are?', in which stars uncover the secrets of their ancestry, and discovered her family tree connected her to Sweden, where her ancestors lived in poverty.
Speaking about the discovery, Kate said she was proud to have come from an impoverished family, because her ''socialist'' parents ''frowned upon the wealthy''.
She added: ''I would have been upset and disgusted if I had come from wealth or royalty. There was never any money in our family, but I always felt very fortunate because I came from a lovely, wonderful, loving family.''
And Kate also insisted that realising her family had immigrated from Sweden to the UK made her ''think about this world we live in''.
The 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' star told the Radio Times magazine: ''[It] basically means I'm an immigrant. It really made me think about this world we live in. Refugees, immigrants - we're going to have to stop using these words, as if those people are subhuman.''
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
When Myrtle (Tilly) was little, she lived a happy life, along with her mother in...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
Terrell Tompkins and his team of officers are corrupt, finding ways to embellish their wage...
Sidestepping arguments about accuracy, writer Aaron Sorkin and director Danny Boyle take an artistic, impressionistic...
Steve Jobs was an entrepreneur from the day of his birth and became one of...
Audiences looking for a French historical costume drama should look elsewhere, but those who enjoy...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
In the palace of Versailles, a tremendous garden is maintained. One day, the builder and...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...
Following the revelation that she is Divergent and not specialised for any of the dystopian...