Kate Winslet has branded disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein as ''horrible to deal with'', although she insists she ''refused to be bullied by him''.
Kate Winslet has branded Harvey Weinstein as ''horrible to deal with''.
The 42-year-old actress worked with the disgraced producer - who has been accused of sexually harassing over 80 women during a 30-year period - on several movies, and has said he labelled her as ''difficult'' because she refused to be ''bullied by him''.
She said: ''He was just so horrible to deal with. I was one of the ones he would label 'difficult' because I wouldn't do the things he would ask for me to do on a business-level ... These were ridiculous requests ... He didn't like me because I wouldn't be bullied by him.''
Kate scored her first movie role in 'Heavenly Creatures' in 1994, which was distributed by Weinstein's company Miramax, and the beauty says Weinstein was adamant he ''gave'' her the movie role.
She added: ''He would come up to me every time I saw him, 'Don't forget who gave you your first movie!' He didn't 'give me' my first movie - I auditioned for four months. Peter Jackson gave me the part. But, you know, how dare he even sow that seed in my mind, that in some way any part of my career had anything to do with him rooting for me or pushing for me or putting my name forward.''
Kate also worked with the producer's Weinstein Company in 2008 movie 'The Reader' for which she won her first Oscar, and says she made a conscious decision not to thank Weinstein in her speech.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter's 'Awards Chatter' podcast, she said: ''I just thought to myself, 'Well, if I can just get my own back in some way at this awful man, I'm not gonna thank him. If I happen to win that Oscar [for 'The Reader'], I am not going to say thank you.'''
Ed Sheeran has admitted the personal nature of his songs has caused him to lose a few friends.
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
When Myrtle (Tilly) was little, she lived a happy life, along with her mother in...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
Terrell Tompkins and his team of officers are corrupt, finding ways to embellish their wage...
Sidestepping arguments about accuracy, writer Aaron Sorkin and director Danny Boyle take an artistic, impressionistic...
Steve Jobs was an entrepreneur from the day of his birth and became one of...
Audiences looking for a French historical costume drama should look elsewhere, but those who enjoy...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
In the palace of Versailles, a tremendous garden is maintained. One day, the builder and...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...
Following the revelation that she is Divergent and not specialised for any of the dystopian...