Kate Winslet has had her fair share of ''bad'' hair moments on the red carpet, but she believes an issue with her hair is more of a problem than a make-up disaster.
The 42-year-old actress insists she has ''definitely'' had a number of beauty blunders when she has been at a star-studded bash, but she thinks when something goes wrong with her make-up it is a lot easier to cover up than an issue with her long locks.
When asked if she has had any style faux pas in an interview with Vogue.co.uk, the 'Titanic' star said: ''Now that would be telling. I have definitely had some bad red-carpet hair moments which somehow are more noticeable than make-up disasters I think.
''And I've had some clothing disasters too. Last-minute zips breaking, tripping on a hem, discovering that a black outfit is actually slightly see-through under a flash bulb. Or just choosing to wear a bad dress. It happens.''
And while there have been make-up issues, Kate has ''always'' had someone nearby ''save'' from any embarrassment.
She said: ''And I've definitely had the occasional false eye lash fall onto my cheek, but luckily a well-meaning person has always saved me and flicked away the offending lash before a photographer spots the straggler on my cheek! Can you imagine? Hilarious.''
But the 'The Mountain Between Us' star is not fazed by any style issues, as she believes life is ''too short to worry'' and she thinks health is more important than her appearance.
Kate - who has 17-year-old daughter Mia, Joe, 13, and four-year-old Bear - added: ''And life is too short to worry about it.
''Honestly, I have learned that health comes before reaching for a mirror or a bottle of product.''
Kate believes as she has grown up she looks in the mirror ''less and less'' than ever before, although she has admitted when she was in her twenties she was undoubtedly more concerned about her looks.
The 'The Reader' beauty continued: ''And if anything, I do look in the mirror less and less as I get older. In my twenties I probably thought about my appearance more than I do now, for the simple reason that as I get older I have more important things that concern me than how I look. Like family, happiness, and having fun! Priority kicks in when you are a parent and my approach to beauty these days comes from a place of wanting to feel happy and healthy. Plus I know that I feel my most beautiful when I feel like I am being a good mum, and when I am doing my best in my job and in loving my family. If I look after myself first and can look after everyone else even better. And that is something I have only been able to learn with age.''
